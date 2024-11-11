Chet Holmgren Had Funny Light-Hearted Message After Hard Fall Led to Injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a significant loss on Sunday when dynamic two-way center Chet Holmgren took a hard fall and had to be helped off the court against the Golden State Warriors. The Thunder would lose, 127-116, and ESPN's Shams Charania reported a few hours later that Holmgren would miss at least eight to 10 weeks with a right iliac hip fracture.
It's a brutal development for both parties. But the big man himself was in good spirits despite the bad news. He sent out a funny, light-hearted message on his X account expressing his shock that Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins still scored despite Holmgren contesting so hard he got hurt.
"I can’t believe this mf still made the lay wtf I’m pissed," Holmgren wrote.
It wasn't the only message the former Gonzaga star had for fans after his injury.
"Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before," Holmgren also wrote on his X account late Sunday night. "On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand I’ve felt the frustration of this process, and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return. Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling just wanted to address our okc fans and family."
Clearly Holmgren is aiming to keep a positive attitude about his situation. It isn't his first go-around with a serious injury; he missed his whole rookie season with a fractured foot after getting picked second in the 2022 NBA draft. While this ailment doesn't seem nearly as serious it's still a terrible development for both player and team.
Holmgren has been excellent to begin the 2024-25 season, averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.9 blocks per game while hitting 40 percent of his three-point tries leading into Sunday night. His presence on both ends propelled the Thunder to an 8-1 start even in the absence of prized offseason acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein, who fractured his hand before the season tipped off and isn't expected to return for another few weeks yet.
Still, Holmgren clearly isn't letting his spirits fall too far.