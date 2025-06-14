Chet Holmgren Had Priceless Reaction to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Huge Fourth Quarter
The Oklahoma City Thunder tied up the NBA Finals at two games apiece on Friday night with a 111-104 victory in which they outscored the Indiana Pacers 31-17 in the fourth quarter.
The Thunder strung together multiple stops, and their best player in league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander certainly did his part, too.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of Oklahoma City's final 16 points, carrying the team home to a Finals win as an MVP should.
After the game, SGA's teammate Chet Holmgren was at the podium fielding questions from reporters. When one reporter in attendance prefaced a question to Holmgren with the stat regarding Gilgeous-Alexander sacoring 15 of the last 16 points for the Thunder, Holmgren had a priceless reaction.
"S---," Holmgren said as he shook his head and laughed.
Even Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder teammates can't believe how great he can be at times. Friday was one of those moments where they needed him to come through, and he did.
Game 5 is Monday night in Oklahoma City as the Thunder look to take a 3-2 series lead.