Chet Holmgren Sent Classy Four-Word Message to Tyrese Haliburton After Thunder Won Title

A nice sentiment from the Thunder star.

Liam McKeone

Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury in Game 7 / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder became NBA champions on Sunday night by defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7, 103-91. It is both a huge moment in Thunder history and an absolutely devastating one for Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered an Achilles injury in the first quarter. Even as OKC and its young core went on to win the title it was hard to shake the heartbreaking visual of Haliburton pounding the floor in pain.

It seems it's an image lingering even on the minds of players who just won their first championship. Early on Monday morning, long after the celebrations had commenced in Oklahoma, Thunder star Chet Holmgren tweeted a classy four-word message of support to Haliburton.

"Prayers up to Hali," Holmgren sent from his X account with a prayer emoji at the end.

It echoes the sentiments of his other teammates who wanted to send their own messages to the star point guard in wake of the Finals.

Clearly Haliburton made a strong impression on his opponents during the hard-fought seven-game series.

