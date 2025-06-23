Tyrese Haliburton Leaves Game 7 After Suffering Ugly Leg Injury
Tyrese Haliburton has exited Game 7 of 2025 NBA Finals afters suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury.
The injury came midway through the first quarter when the Indiana Pacers star guard attempted to drive the ball and fell. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso stole the ball and Jalen Williams finished with a dunk on the other end, but all of the attention in the arena was on the fallen Haliburton.
He stayed on the court for a while before being helped from the floor. He appeared to be in significant pain.
Video is below.
He was later helped off the court as he couldn't put any weight on the leg.
The injury looked really ugly.
The 25-year-old two-time All-Star opened Game 7 on fire, hitting three three-pointers in the opening seven minutes as the Pacers took an early lead.
When he suffered the injury, the Pacers were tied 16–16 and the ensuing dunk gave the Thunder the lead.
Haliburton has been dealing with a calf injury during the series, but his reaction to Sunday's injury looked like the most pain he's been in.
The Pacers quickly announced Haliburton had a right lower leg injury and will not return to the game.