Chicago Bulls Actively Shopping Zach LaVine Ahead of NBA Draft, per Report
After being eliminated in the Play-In tournament and missing the playoffs, it's safe to assume that the Chicago Bulls are in for a roster shakeup in some way, shape or form this offseason.
One of the franchise's biggest questions surrounds arguably its most valuable asset: Zach LaVine.
Ahead of next week's NBA draft, the Bulls have made it clear that they're open for business, and perhaps more importantly, open to moving LaVine.
In fact, there have been "as many as 15 proposals" floated around the league by Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas that include LaVine as part of the package, according to a report from Bulls insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. The proposals have been sent primarily to the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.
Moving off LaVine's contract, which is in excess of $43 million next season, would allow for the Bulls to re-sign DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams, as well as add a first-round pick to the roster without dipping into the luxury tax. Paying a high tax bill would be a tough pill to swallow for Chicago's front office considering how the team fell short of expectations last season.
LaVine is under contract for the next two seasons, at $43 million and nearly $46 million respectively, and has a player option for 2026-27 that would pay him nearly $49 million.
The Bulls would love to have DeRozan and Williams back, and the price is likely parting with LaVine. It remains to be seen if another franchise is willing to meet Chicago's asking price to make it happen.