SI

Chicago Bulls Make Decision on Lonzo Ball's Future As Trade Deadline Looms

The Bulls decided to extend Ball instead of trading him.

Blake Silverman

Chicago Bulls guard Ball passes in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Chicago Bulls guard Ball passes in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lonzo Ball was rumored as a potential target for NBA teams looking for backcourt help at the trade deadline. The Chicago Bulls opted to keep him in town, though, as Ball reportedly agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension with the team. The new deal keeps him in Chicago through the 2026-27 season.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Ball's extension with the Bulls Wednesday evening, which Chicago chose to act upon although several trade suitors emerged before Thursday's trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET. Charania also reported that the second year of the new deal is a team option.

Ball returned to action this year after he missed the previous two seasons due to knee injuries. This season, he's averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while mostly coming off the bench for Chicago. He's shooting 34% from three on over five attempts per game.

He missed time early this season due to a wrist injury, but hasn't missed extended time since late November and has appeared in 30 of the team's 52 games in 2024-25.

The Bulls dealt Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings Sunday in a trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. Chicago got Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins and Tre Jones as well as their own 2025 first-round pick back from San Antonio in exchange for LaVine and a second-round pick.

While Chicago could have decided to trade Ball for more draft capital before the deadline, they wanted to keep the point guard in the building long-term.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA