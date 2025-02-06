Chicago Bulls Make Decision on Lonzo Ball's Future As Trade Deadline Looms
Lonzo Ball was rumored as a potential target for NBA teams looking for backcourt help at the trade deadline. The Chicago Bulls opted to keep him in town, though, as Ball reportedly agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension with the team. The new deal keeps him in Chicago through the 2026-27 season.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Ball's extension with the Bulls Wednesday evening, which Chicago chose to act upon although several trade suitors emerged before Thursday's trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET. Charania also reported that the second year of the new deal is a team option.
Ball returned to action this year after he missed the previous two seasons due to knee injuries. This season, he's averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while mostly coming off the bench for Chicago. He's shooting 34% from three on over five attempts per game.
He missed time early this season due to a wrist injury, but hasn't missed extended time since late November and has appeared in 30 of the team's 52 games in 2024-25.
The Bulls dealt Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings Sunday in a trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. Chicago got Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins and Tre Jones as well as their own 2025 first-round pick back from San Antonio in exchange for LaVine and a second-round pick.
While Chicago could have decided to trade Ball for more draft capital before the deadline, they wanted to keep the point guard in the building long-term.