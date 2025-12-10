Chris Paul Makes First Comments After Stunning Split From Clippers
NBA vet Chris Paul will always be a franchise legend for the Clippers. He just won’t get to play for them in his final year in the league after being sent home in what one of the most unexpected storylines of the season.
In the days following Paul’s shocking exile, multiple reports have come out detailing how the veteran guard’s leadership style chafed with his teammates and coaches alike, and how the Clippers gradually got fed up with Paul's unfiltered and strong-willed criticisms.
Paul himself announced he was sent home by the Clippers on social media and has scarcely posted since then. On Tuesday, he made his first comments since parting ways with the Clippers in an exclusive interview with People in which he showed little antagonism or pettiness over the organization’s decision. Some might even say he took the high road.
“Stuff’s been a little crazy in the past few days — to say the least,” Paul told PEOPLE. “But honestly, I’m home. My daughter had tryouts yesterday. My nephew had a basketball game. My son has a game coming up on the 12th.
“I have never seen my son play a game in person. Not a middle school game, not a high school game. So I’m excited about seeing him play.”
It's no secret that part of the reason Paul joined the Clippers this past free agency was to be close to his family in Los Angeles. Yet, his reunion with his former team proved to be short-lived and perhaps the penultimate stop on his retirement tour, which he announced ahead of the '25 season. “Most of all, you know, I'm in a Clipper uniform,” Paul said in a tribute video shared by L.A. days before the organization cut ties with the guard.
Paul, who has played for seven different franchises in his 21-year NBA career, put up disappointing numbers (2.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game) in 16 appearances (and zero starts) for L.A., and keeping him on the roster became more trouble than it was worth in the eyes of Clippers ownership. The 40-year-old nonetheless has his sights set on the horizon as he mulls over where he wants to spend the last days of his basketball career.
“I’m actually at peace with everything,” continued Paul. “More than anything, I’m excited about being around and getting a chance to play a small role in whatever anything looks like next.”