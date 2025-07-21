Chris Paul's Son Posts Short-and-Sweet Message Following News of Clippers Reunion
Perhaps the only person more excited for Chris Paul's reunion with the Clippers? Chris Paul's son, Chris Paul II.
After his news of his dad's reported one-year deal with Los Angeles broke on Monday afternoon, Paul II took to Instagram to share a short-but-sweet message for his followers: "3's home," he wrote, a reference to his father's jersey number.
Take a look at that below:
On the next slide, Paul's mini-me also shared an adorable photo of him and his dad from years ago, in which Paul II was sitting on his father's lap, wearing a Clippers hat. Considering there is a good chance this is Paul's last season in the league, it's nice to see so much excitement from his biggest fans.
In his one season with the Spurs, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists (7th in the league) across 82 games played.