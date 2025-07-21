Chris Paul Celebrated His Reunion With Clippers With Perfect Throwback Photos
It's reunion szn in the NBA.
On Monday, guard Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a reported one-year, $3.6 million deal for what is likely the veteran's last season in the league, per ESPN's Shams Charania and NBA insider Chris Haynes. And Paul, who previously played for L.A. from 2011 to 2017, then celebrated the news with some fun throwback photos on Instagram.
Posting to his stories, Paul shared pictures from his first stint in Los Angeles, including a few adorable family photos.
The first pic in the series was a re-post of Paul's son, who on his own account uploaded a photo of him sitting on his father's lap, wearing a Clippers hat. The subsequent three were then shared by Paul himself: (1) an old photo of his daughter wearing L.A. gear, (2) an old photo of his son and daughter in Clippers' blue and red, and (3) a vintage family shot of the same.
It's been an exciting few days for the Clippers roster-wise. On Wednesday, it was announced that Suns guard Bradley Beal would be joining the team after a buyout with Phoenix. Perhaps he and Paul, when combined with the core the Clippers have in place, could be the missing pieces the team needs to make a deeper playoff run next season, and capture the Larry O'Brien trophy that has eluded them for years.