Cameras Were Rolling Behind the Scenes During Inside the NBA's Final Season on TNT
The final season of the iconic Inside the NBA on TNT has been chronicled thoroughly as the intirgue and big personalities have created quite a media stew. But for the definitive take on the last dance, longtime fans of the show will be able to go directly to the source. The NBA on TNT revealed on Thursday that camera crews have been following Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal around to document the historic season.
The project is set to debut in May and promises to capture all the laughs and stress that this unique time in the program has ushered in.
The thing that's kind of cool about all of this behind-the-scenes footage is how much it feels—from the small sample size—like the version of these guys hanging out that airs on television. That, of course, is the secret sauce to the success of Inside the NBA, which is on the short list for greatest studio shows to ever air.