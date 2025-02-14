SI

CJ McCollum Was Hilariously Honest After Scoring 43 Points Despite Lackluster First Half

The Pelicans vet didn't mince words when discussing his sluggish start during his 43-point outing against the Kings.

Karl Rasmussen

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum during the second half against the Sacramento Kings.
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum during the second half against the Sacramento Kings. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
CJ McCollum got off to a slow start on Thursday night, scoring just six points in the first half against the Sacramento Kings. He caught fire in the second half, however, finishing the game with 43 points, including 11 of the New Orleans Pelicans' 13 points in overtime.

During his postgame on-court interview after the win, McCollum was asked how he was able to shake off a lackluster start to the game. The veteran guard didn't mince words, providing an answer that was brutally honest.

"I gotta be more aggressive. I was out there bulls---ting, honestly," McCollum admitted, rather candidly. "Taking the game for granted, I've got to assert myself, be aggressive. ... I work too hard not to be involved out there, running the corner-to-corner, not being involved in the action. I've got to be more aggressive and stay involved and take advantage of each game."

McCollum made 16-of-25 field goals including seven made three-pointers. He had 21 points in the third quarter, getting red hot as he propelled New Orleans to a victory with Zion Williamson unavailable in the second leg of a back-to-back.

As for his first-half performance, he was his own harshest critic admitting that his effort levels simply weren't there and he wasn't as involved in the offense as he should've been.

