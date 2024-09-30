Classic Dikembe Mutombo, Michael Jordan Video Loved Again By Fans After Legend’s Death
In this story:
The NBA world got dealt some very sad news on Monday as it was announced by the league that Dikembe Mutombo has died of brain cancer at the age of 58.
The legendary center spent 18 years in the NBA and will always be remembered for his finger wave signaling "no" after blocking shots.
Following his death an old video of Mutombo and Michael Jordan having a fun argument before a NBA All-Star game went viral again. In it, Jordan talks about how he had dunked on Mutombo before in his career. The Hawks big man disagreed with Jordan and then later in the video there is a highlight of Jordan finally dunking on Mutombo later that year.
This video will always be special:
Fans rightfully loved reliving that:
More From Around the NBA
Published