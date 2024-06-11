Cleveland Cavaliers Have Two Finalists for Head Coaching Opening, per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers are interviewing two finalists for their head coaching vacancy in Cleveland this week, according to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
The Cavaliers, who bowed out in the second round of the playoffs this season at the hands of the Boston Celtics, dismissed coach J.B. Bickerstaff and are now focused on New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as his replacement.
Borrego has also been mentioned as a head coaching option elsewhere, including with the Los Angeles Lakers, whose pursuit of UConn coach Dan Hurley ended on Monday when Hurley elected to remain in Storrs and turn down the franchise's coaching opening.
Borrego was most recently a head coach with the Charlotte Hornets, a position that he held from the 2018 through 2022 seasons. He went 138-163 during his tenure and was ultimately fired. It was his first full-time head coaching role, although he did serve as an interim coach in Orlando during the 2014-15 season, where he went 10-20.
Atkinson was most recently a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets from the 2016 through 2020 seasons. In his four years at the helm, he went 118-190 before being fired prior to the COVID pause in March of 2020.