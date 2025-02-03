Clip of Luka Doncic Arriving In Los Angeles Had Fans Arguing About His Real Weight
The NBA world was left speechless after the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks agreed to a trade that swapped Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic in one of the most stunning moves in league history.
NBA fans had a bit more to say after the Lakers posted a clip of Doncic arriving in Los Angeles a day after his trade was announced. The All-Star guard was seen making his way down from the team plane on Sunday night and repped the Lakers by throwing up a cheesy L.A. gesture:
But what got the most viral reactions may have been the sight of Doncic’s physique in light of rumors surrounding why the Mavs shockingly moved on from their franchise star. ESPN’s Tim McMahon reported over the weekend that the Mavericks were frustrated by Doncic’s conditioning issues and that his weight ballooned into the high 260s this season, something the team thought attributed to his recent injuries.
Maybe it was Doncic’s slimming all-black outfit, but many fans didn’t think he looked overweight at all. He just looked, well, normal. Like the same old Luka Doncic.