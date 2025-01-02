Cole Anthony Distraught After Dive Causes Serious Leg Injury to Pistons' Jaden Ivey
A competitive game between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons went awry on Wednesday night when Pistons guard Jaden Ivey suffered a serious injury in the beginning of the fourth quarter in his team's 105-96 home victory.
Ivey was scrambling for a loose ball when he collided with Magic guard Cole Anthony. Ivey's leg got caught underneath Anthony who was diving for the loose ball. Ivey immediately grabbed his lower left leg and was writhing on the floor in pain. Ultimately, Ivey's leg was stabilized and he was carted off the floor.
It was a bang-bang play and clearly an inadvertent injury caused by Anthony's hustle play. Regardless, Anthony was seen being visibly upset as trainers attended to Ivey on the floor.
The injury comes at an inopportune time for Ivey, who was really beginning to come into his own in his third season with the Pistons. Ivey is eligible for a rookie contract extension this summer, and was putting together his best season to-date with Detroit. In 30 games, Ivey is averaging a career-best 17.6 points on 46.0% shooting from the floor overall and a 40.9% mark from three.
Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it looked, but the leg being stabilized like it was indicates that Ivey will miss a significant period of time.