Colin Cowherd: Bronny James an 'Unserious Story,' Warns Against Becoming Unserious League
Bronny James played 15 minutes in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, providing a tipping point for many pundits. Stephen A. Smith has already offered a plea to LeBron James as a father to let the rookie hone his skills in the G League, away from the microscope. Colin Cowherd added his thoughts on The Herd, contrasting the difference between the NFL and NBA.
"In the NFL media, coaches, fans, anybody, you can have real grownup conversations," Cowherd said. "You can hold players accountable. There's no walking on eggshells, there's a way to measure success. In the NBA you have to pretend that Bronny's an NBA player because otherwise you'll upset The King."
"Fifty-seven million people watched the NFL this weekend," Cowherd continued. "It's tough men emotionally and physically that you can have real conversations with. Can we stop pretending with this? C'mon. Let's just stop pretending."
Bronny James has not been very good at the NBA level. He's 1-for-16 from the floor. He doesn't really look like he belongs. And he very well might not! But never before has the Lakers' garbage time rotation been treated with such earnestness and interest.
"This continues to be an unserious story," Cowherd said. "What you don't want to become is an unserious league. The NFL, you take it seriously because they take it seriously."