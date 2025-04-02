Colin Cowherd Explains Why Nikola Jokic Is a Book While Other Players Are Movies
Nikola Jokic authored a 61-point triple-double on Tuesday night and every pundit must now find a way to say something about it beyond the obvious, "Wow, that guy is really good." Some are taking the approach of Julius Randle, who was given the impossible task of stopping the Nuggets superstar, and bordered on disbelief of how skilled the three-time NBA MVP has become that he can make this incredible feat look relatively easy. But Colin Cowherd rose to the moment in the way that only he can.
"A lot of NBA stars are like action films," Cowherd said on his show Wednesday. "Mesmerizing to watch. Nikola Jokic is the best book."
One doesn't really need to hear more than that bar but the host helpfully explained further.
"Layered. Chapters. Each elevating the last chapter. Character development. A lot of depth."
All of this is true. Jokic's game is a rich tapestry with as much subtlety as flashy moments. It's a dense read but you can definitely take it on a summer jaunt to the beach. Then it's super fun to get together with your friends to discuss the latest chapter because each elevates the last.
On the other hand, of all the NBA stars doing it right now, Jokic might be the one that would be best in an action film. Watching him get out of jams while using his brain, brawn and guile would be immensely compelling. And even more rewarding for fans because we all read the book first.