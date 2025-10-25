Congress Seeks Briefing From Adam Silver Amid NBA Gambling Probe
The House Committee on Energy and Commerce issued a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Friday, requesting a briefing from the league head no later than Oct. 31.
The letter, which was signed by Chairman Brett Guthrie, as well as five other bipartisan representatives, is seeking to gain more details about the alleged fraud that led to the arrests of Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former NBA player and coach Damon Jones.
Specifically, the committee is hoping to gain an understanding of "details about the fraudulent, illegal, and alleged betting practices in connection with NBA players, coaches, and officials," actions the NBA plans to take to curb disclosure of nonpublic information, any gaps in the NBA code of conduct that allows fraud to occur, and whether or not the league is reevaluating partnerships with sportsbooks.
Thursdays shocking arrests of Rozier, Billups, Jones and more than 30 other individuals in a two-pronged illegal gambling probe has rocked the NBA in its opening week of action.
The unsealed indictments appear to be just the beginning of the league's headache. There will be a lot of work to be done moving forward to ensure the integrity of the games is upheld.