Cooper Flagg Passes LeBron James to Make NBA History With First 35-Point Game

James and Flagg are the only players to score 35 points or more in a game at just 18 years old.

Blake Silverman

Cooper Flagg scored 35 points in a win over the Clippers Saturday
Cooper Flagg scored 35 points in a win over the Clippers Saturday / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Cooper Flagg had the best game of his young NBA career Saturday night as he dropped 35 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Mavericks’ 114-110 win over the Clippers.

This year’s No. 1 pick doesn’t turn 19 until Dec. 21, making him the only rookie to have a 35-point game at 18 years old other than LeBron James—Pretty solid company. Even more impressive, Flagg became the youngest player to score 35 points in a game in NBA history.

James had two 35-point games as an 18-year-old rookie for the Cavaliers in 2003, but Flagg beat him as the youngest player to reach the feat by a mere five days. James’s first 35-point night came when he scored 37 points in a loss against the Celtics when he was 18 years and 348 days old. Flagg’s big night came at 18 years and 343 days old, just surpassing the NBA’s all-time leading scorer to become the youngest player to score 35 points or more in a game.

After James’s 37-point night in ‘03, he scored 36 points in a win over the 76ers just six days later, giving the all-time great two 35-point games as an 18-year-old. Against James and the Lakers Friday, Flagg had a 13-point, 11-assist double-double as his team fell to Los Angeles behind 38 points from Austin Reaves and another 35 from Luka Dončić.

Flagg’s 11 assists are the most ever by an 18 year old. He added seven rebounds, too, just three shy of a triple-double. Through 20 games in his rookie year, the Duke product and prized prospect is averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak with the win over the Clippers Saturday night, standing at 6-15 on the season amid an apparent rebuild around Flagg after general manager Nico Harrison’s firing.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

