Mics Caught Cooper Flagg's Four-Word Message to Dylan Harper After Getting Drafted
The very top of the 2025 NBA draft went exactly the way analysts believed it would on Wednesday night. The Dallas Mavericks kicked off the festivities by selecting Cooper Flagg. The San Antonio Spurs followed that up by taking Dylan Harper at No. 2. Both picks were lauded as the right ones and both highly-touted young prospects will now embark upon their NBA journeys.
On Thursday the NBA's social media account posted a video detailing Harper's experience after Adam Silver called his name at Barclays Center. In the process mics picked up Flagg's four-word message to Harper in the immediate aftermath of the Spurs taking the Rutgers product.
"My boy, congrats dude!" Flagg said to Harper as the two embraced with their new team hats adorning their heads. Then Harper cracked they'd be playing in the same state going forward.
The two will be forever linked as the top selections of the 2025 draft class. However their journeys shake out, Wednesday will be a night they'll remember forever.