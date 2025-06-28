Cooper Flagg Meets Kyrie Irving for the First Time at Wings Game Following Draft
Cooper Flagg got to meet one of his future Dallas Mavericks teammates, Kyrie Irving, while attending Friday night's Dallas Wings–Indiana Fever game at the American Airlines Center, his future home.
Flagg and Irving have a lot in common. For starters, they both went to Duke and then they were selected No. 1 overall in their respective drafts. Now they'll get to share the court and the locker room together as Flagg begins his highly anticipated NBA career this fall.
The two hoopers met up in a suite at the Wings game. The Mavericks posted a video of the interaction, where Flagg can be heard saying "It's nice to meet you."
A fan even took a video of the interaction from below the suite.
The Mavericks just signed Irving to a new three-year deal on Tuesday, one day before drafting Flagg. He was signed on to a three-year, $119 million contract. However, Irving is currently out for the foreseeable future after he tore his ACL in March. Flagg and Irving won't be able to share the court until Jan. 2026 at the earliest, it seems, via ESPN's Shams Charania.
It'll be exciting when these two Duke alums do get to play together.