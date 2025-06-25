Mavericks Sign Kyrie Irving to New Three-Year Deal
The Dallas Mavericks will be signing Kyrie Irving to a three-year, $119 million contract on Tuesday after the guard declined his $43 million player option for next season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
Irving's new deal includes a player option for him for the 2027-28 season, and keeps him out of free agency this summer.
Now Irving will be with the Mavericks for the near future as the team looks to draft Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick on Wednesday night. He will also continue playing with Anthony Davis, who was traded to the Mavericks in February when Luka Doncic was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Irving is currently nursing a torn ACL he suffered back in early March. There is hope that he will be able to return to the lineup by January 2026, according to Charania. This new deal offers job security for Irving while he continues to recover.
The nine-time All-Star will enter his third full season with the Mavericks after he was traded to Dallas from the Brooklyn Nets in 2023. Last season, before his injury, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.