SI

Mavericks Sign Kyrie Irving to New Three-Year Deal

Irving declined his player option for next season to sign the long-term deal.

Madison Williams

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving dribbles the ball.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving dribbles the ball. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks will be signing Kyrie Irving to a three-year, $119 million contract on Tuesday after the guard declined his $43 million player option for next season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

Irving's new deal includes a player option for him for the 2027-28 season, and keeps him out of free agency this summer.

Now Irving will be with the Mavericks for the near future as the team looks to draft Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick on Wednesday night. He will also continue playing with Anthony Davis, who was traded to the Mavericks in February when Luka Doncic was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving is currently nursing a torn ACL he suffered back in early March. There is hope that he will be able to return to the lineup by January 2026, according to Charania. This new deal offers job security for Irving while he continues to recover.

The nine-time All-Star will enter his third full season with the Mavericks after he was traded to Dallas from the Brooklyn Nets in 2023. Last season, before his injury, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA