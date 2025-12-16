SI

Cooper Flagg Gave Very Nonchalant Reaction to Making NBA History With 42-Point Game

The rookie brushed off his record-making performance because the Mavericks lost the game.

Madison Williams

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg became the first 18-year-old to drop at least 40 points in a single game.
Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg became the first 18-year-old to drop at least 40 points in a single game. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cooper Flagg became one-of-one on Monday night in the NBA, but he has bigger goals in mind.

The Mavericks rookie recorded a career-high 42 points, making him the only 18-year-old in NBA history to score at least 40 points in a single game. The previous record was held by LeBron James, who scored 37 points in a game when he was 18.

While this was very exciting history to make, the No. 1 pick was pretty nonchalant in his post-game interview. Dallas ended up losing 140–133 to the Jazz, so that likely clouded his excitement.

“It’s cool, but like you said, it would’ve been great to get a win so that’s what I’m kind of more focused on.”

It’s pretty wild to only say “it’s cool” when making NBA history, especially when that record-breaking game allowed him to surpass one of James’s records.

Ultimately, though, the Mavericks need to turn their season around if they want a chance of making the playoffs. Dallas dropped to 10–17 on the season with Monday’s loss, and it sounds like Flagg has bigger goals in mind. In his mind, most likely, it doesn’t matter if he throws up 42 points if the team doesn’t win.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA