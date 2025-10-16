SI

Cris Collinsworth Shares Look at How NBC Will Use Michael Jordan on NBA Broadcasts

The icon will lend his talents to television this season.

Patrick Andres

Michael Jordan (right) is coming to a TV screen near you.
Michael Jordan (right) is coming to a TV screen near you. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan has been one of the most famous men in the world for almost four decades—and yet fans know relatively little about him, and exceptionally little about his views of the contemporary game of basketball.

That appears poised to change in 2026. Jordan will work for NBC as a special contributor this year, the first formal television role he has ever held. On Thursday, with the NBA regular season rapidly drawing near, Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth offered FanDuel's Kay Adams insight into what Jordan's role will look like.

"It will be a deep dive into the brain of Michael Jordan," Collinsworth said cryptically. "The things that you would really want to know from Michael Jordan, if you got a chance to sit down and just have a conversation with Michael Jordan—no cameras, just a couple glasses of wine and just enjoy a great conversation about all the things that you knew about him or thought you knew about him ... you’re gonna get that."

In 2020, ESPN aired a 10-part documentary series entitled The Last Dance covering Jordan's life and career—a wild pandemic-era success that galvanized continued interest in Jordan and his era. That only figures to grow with the NBA back on NBC—a network where it was a fixture in the 1990s.

“It’s like details way inside the brain of the greatest basketball that ever lived," Collinsworth said—though he qualified his remarks by chuckling, "I'm acting like I know what I'm talking about."

