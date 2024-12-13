SI

Current NBA Team Owner Has Interest in Acquiring Minnesota Twins

Could the Twins enter a bold new era?

With the Minnesota Twins for sale, the team's fans are anxiously awaiting news of which magnate or magnates will shepherd the organization into a new era.

On Friday, reports emerged that that magnate could be the owner of another professional sports franchise on the other side of the country.

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Mat Ishbia and his brother Justin are exploring purchasing the Twins, according to a Friday afternoon report from Dan Hayes of The Athletic (which in turn cited a report from Bloomberg). The Ishbias have owned the Suns and Mercury since February 2023.

Minnesota has been owned by the Pohlad family since 1984, and has won two World Series under its stewardship (1987 and 1991). The Pohlads announced their intent to sell the Twins on Oct. 10.

As Hayes noted, the Ishbias immediately made a splash upon taking over Phoenix—trading for forward Kevin Durant days after their purchase was approved by the NBA.

