Dad Reportedly Feeling Bad After Selling Son’s Victor Wembanyama Jersey for $73,000
Earlier in the 2024-25 NBA season, a young fan went viral after San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama heartwarmingly agreed to swap jerseys with him following a road win against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 27.
Despite the wholesome exchange between the 7'4" center and the five-year-old fan, the jersey was sent to auction a few days later, where it eventually sold for $73,200. Now, the father of the fan has reportedly taken legal action in order to halt the sale, according to cllct.
Frankie Desideri Sr. filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Goldin Auctions with the New York Supreme Court on Monday after reportedly feeling sellers remorse in the aftermath of the sale.
According to the request, after initially consenting to the sale of the jersey, the family made multiple attempts to take the item off the market after their son determined he wanted to keep it. They were unsuccessful in their attempts to withdraw the item from auction. Ken Goldin, CEO of Goldin Auctions, claimed he only received a request to withdraw the jersey from auction on Feb. 21, one day before the auction concluded.
The jersey, for which the auction concluded on Saturday, has reportedly already been paid for and shipped to the winner.
Desideri and representatives for Goldin Auctions are expected to appear in court on Thursday morning.