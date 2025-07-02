Dallas Mavericks Add NBA Title-Winning Coach to Bench
Frank Vogel is joining the Mavericks as an associate head coach.
The Dallas Mavericks are hiring Frank Vogel as an associate head coach to Jason Kidd, according to a report from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.
Vogel will now work under Kidd, reuniting the coaching duo that won an NBA title together in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers, when Kidd worked as an assistant under Vogel.
Vogel is replacing Sean Sweeney on Dallas's bench, who left his position for a job with the Spurs.
The 52-year-old Vogel did not coach in any capacity last season. He was the head coach of the Phoenix Suns for one season in 2023-24, where he went 49-33 in one season with the franchise. He was let go after Phoenix was swept out of the first-round that season.
