Dallas Mavericks Summer League Schedule: How to Watch Cooper Flagg

Flagg's NBA summer league schedule with the Mavericks is out.

Mike McDaniel

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg will be participating in Summer League action for the franchise.
Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg will be participating in Summer League action for the franchise.
The Dallas Mavericks have released their full Summer League roster and upcoming schedule for the anticipated professional debut of No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.

Flagg's professional debut at NBA summer league is the second time in the last three seasons that a player seen as a generational prospect will hit the hardwood, with Flagg joining rising San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in that category.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 48.1% shooting in his lone season at Duke.

Dallas Mavericks 2025 Summer League Roster

Flagg is the only draft pick for the Mavericks, but he's certainly far from the only rookie on the Summer League roster. The Mavericks have several rookies flanking Flagg in Las Vegas, most notably former Auburn guard Miles Kelly and former Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard.

Player

Position

Experience

Miles Kelly

Guard

Rookie

Ryan Nembhard

Guard

Rookie

Melvin Ajinca

Forward

Rookie

Nolan Hickman

Guard

Rookie

Zhuric Phelps

Guard

Rookie

Cooper Flagg

Forward

Rookie

Jamarion Sharp

Center

Rookie

Aliou Diarra

Center

Rookie

Matthew Cleveland

Guard/Forward

Rookie

Maxwell Lewis

Forward

Two Years

Jordan Hall

Forward

One Year

Matt Cross

Forward

Rookie

Obinna Anochili-Killen

Forward

Rookie

Moussa Cisse

Center

Rookie

Gabe McGlothan

Forward

Rookie

Jaylin Williams

Forward

Rookie

Dallas Mavericks 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League Schedule

Here is the full schedule of how to watch Cooper Flagg & Co. at the Las Vegas Summer League, highlighted by the first game on the slate against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks are guaranteed a fifth game at Las Vegas Summer League, but the opponent, date, and time have yet to be announced.

Opponent

Location

Date/Time

Channel

Los Angeles Lakers

Las Vegas

July 10, 2025 - 8 p.m. ET

ESPN

San Antonio Spurs

Las Vegas

July 12, 2025 - 4 p.m. ET

ESPN

Charlotte Hornets

Las Vegas

July 14, 2025 - 6:30 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers

Las Vegas

July 16, 2025 - 8 p.m. ET

ESPN

TBD

Las Vegas

TBD

TBD

