Dallas Mavericks Summer League Schedule: How to Watch Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks have released their full Summer League roster and upcoming schedule for the anticipated professional debut of No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.
Flagg's professional debut at NBA summer league is the second time in the last three seasons that a player seen as a generational prospect will hit the hardwood, with Flagg joining rising San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in that category.
Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 48.1% shooting in his lone season at Duke.
Dallas Mavericks 2025 Summer League Roster
Flagg is the only draft pick for the Mavericks, but he's certainly far from the only rookie on the Summer League roster. The Mavericks have several rookies flanking Flagg in Las Vegas, most notably former Auburn guard Miles Kelly and former Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard.
Player
Position
Experience
Miles Kelly
Guard
Rookie
Ryan Nembhard
Guard
Rookie
Melvin Ajinca
Forward
Rookie
Nolan Hickman
Guard
Rookie
Zhuric Phelps
Guard
Rookie
Cooper Flagg
Forward
Rookie
Jamarion Sharp
Center
Rookie
Aliou Diarra
Center
Rookie
Matthew Cleveland
Guard/Forward
Rookie
Maxwell Lewis
Forward
Two Years
Jordan Hall
Forward
One Year
Matt Cross
Forward
Rookie
Obinna Anochili-Killen
Forward
Rookie
Moussa Cisse
Center
Rookie
Gabe McGlothan
Forward
Rookie
Jaylin Williams
Forward
Rookie
Dallas Mavericks 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League Schedule
Here is the full schedule of how to watch Cooper Flagg & Co. at the Las Vegas Summer League, highlighted by the first game on the slate against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks are guaranteed a fifth game at Las Vegas Summer League, but the opponent, date, and time have yet to be announced.
Opponent
Location
Date/Time
Channel
Los Angeles Lakers
Las Vegas
July 10, 2025 - 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
San Antonio Spurs
Las Vegas
July 12, 2025 - 4 p.m. ET
ESPN
Charlotte Hornets
Las Vegas
July 14, 2025 - 6:30 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Philadelphia 76ers
Las Vegas
July 16, 2025 - 8 p.m. ET
ESPN
TBD
Las Vegas
TBD
TBD