Damian Lillard Joins Prestigious NBA Group With Historic New Adidas Deal
Damian Lillard is an Adidas guy for life.
The Milwaukee Bucks guard has agreed to a lifetime contract extension with Adidas, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday. Lillard is now only the fourth active NBA player with a lifetime shoe endorsement, joining LeBron James (Nike), Kevin Durant (Nike), and Steph Curry (Under Armour/Curry Brand) in an elite club.
Lillard's previous Adidas contract had expired over the last offseason, and this new arrangement was negotiated by representative Aaron Goodwin of Goodwin Sports Management, Charania adds.
The big news comes just a day after the Bucks won the 2024 NBA Cup, a 97–81 victory in which Lillard played a huge part with 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists.
The 34-year-old signed his original deal with Adidas upon entering the league over a decade ago and has stuck with the brand ever since. Earlier this year, the brand also announced that it was naming its Portland HQ's basketball gym after the ex-Trail Blazers star.
Overall, it's just another feather in the 8x NBA All Star's cap, which also includes an Olympic gold medal, an All-Star MVP, and a Rookie of the Year.