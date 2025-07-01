Chris Haynes Reports Giannis Antetokounmpo Unhappy With Bucks' Damian Lillard Move
The Milwaukee Bucks made some major moves on Tuesday and according to one media member, Giannis Antetokounmpo is not happy with all of them. Following the news that the Bucks had singed Myles Turner and waived Damian Lillard, Antetokounmpo took to social media to post an image from the Bucks' 2021 championship celebration.
A few minutes later NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Bucks' star is "not pleased with the team's decision to waive Damian Lillard," according to league sources.
This signals a day of mixed emotions for Antetokounmpo who reportedly valued the opportunity to partner with Myles Turner, according to Shams Charania.
Lillard was already going to miss most, if not all, of next season so if this bothers Giannis on a professional level, it's because he was looking forward to Lillard's comeback in 2026.
Whatever his full feelings are right now, every move by the Bucks and every reaction by Antetokounmpo will leave people re-assessing how he's assessing his future in Milwaukee.