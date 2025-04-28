Bucks' Doc Rivers Had Heartbreaking Postgame Reaction to Damian Lillard's Injury
Damian Lillard's already difficult year seemed to get even worse on Sunday night when the star Milwaukee Bucks guard went down with a non-contact injury during Game 4 of the Bucks' playoff series vs. the Indiana Pacers. The 34-year-old was helped off the court early in the contest and did not return to the action, with early reports saying he may have suffered an Achilles injury.
Considering all Dame did to battle back from a bout of deep vein thrombosis earlier this season, the fact that he's now dealing with this shortly after his return feels unfair, to say the least. It's also potentially devastating news for the Bucks' postseason ambitions, considering they're already losing the first-round series 3–1 and are now down an offensive star ahead of Game 5.
Speaking on the matter late Sunday night, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers looked as upset as he sounded as he lamented how, while no one deserves to get hurt, Lillard's injury cuts deeper.
"This is a tough one, honestly," Rivers told reporters. "Blood clot, followed by this. It was just tough. That's why you have teammates and family around him. He's just such a great freakin' dude. On the basketball level, but, more importantly, as a teammate and a father and all that stuff. No one deserves it, but golly, you just look at him. So that's why I feel bad. It's just tough."
Watch that response below:
Rivers wasn't the only one speaking on Lillard after the fact. Plenty of fans and a few league stars weighed in on the injury online, while Lillard's teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his own inspiring message for the point guard. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton also sent Dolla some love, noting that he wishes him the best in his recovery.
An official diagnosis has yet to come down, but Rivers said Sunday night that initial evaluations were "not very promising." In the meantime, it's safe to say everyone in the NBA and beyond is wishing Dame the best.