Three Big-Market Teams Interested in Damian Lillard After Bucks Waive Star Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday waived nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard, electing to stretch the final two years of his contract. In other words, Lillard's tenure in Milwaukee is finished but the Bucks will still be paying the remaining $113 million he's owed on the final two years of his contract over the next five seasons.
So, Lillard will become a free agent once he clears waivers. And despite the fact that he'll turn 35 on July 15 and in 2025-26 will be recovering and rehabbing from May surgery he underwent to repair a torn left Achilles tendon, Lillard is generating interest from some of the NBA's biggest markets.
The Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are among the teams interested in the services of Lillard, who almost immediately received calls from squads after news of the Bucks' decision to waive him emerged on the heels of Milwaukee's signing of former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, sources told The Athletic.
Lillard, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, has developed a reputation as one of the game's best scorers and deadliest three-point shooters over the course of his 13 seasons in the league. So it's not particularly surprising to see that the likes of the Lakers, Warriors and Celtics, all of whom have won an NBA title within the last five seasons, interested in the veteran sharpshooter, who will likely come with a short-term—and potentially discounted—contract given his age and recent injury.
All that remains to be seen is a timeline for Lillard's free agency, as The Athletic alluded to. Will Lillard sign with a team this summer and rehab or finish up his rehab throughout this season and then make a decision on his next destination when he's fully healthy?
Stay tuned.