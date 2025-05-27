Damian Lillard Posts Photo With Jayson Tatum Amid Coinciding Achilles Rehabs
Two of the biggest superstars in the NBA went down with Achilles injuries during the 2025 playoffs. Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard went down with ruptured left Achilles tendon during Game 4 in the first round, while Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon during the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Now, the two face very similar recovery timelines as they look to work their way back from the significant injuries they suffered. And it seems they've already linked up as they begin the rehabilitation process.
Lillard posted a series of photos on his Instagram on Monday, including one in which he and Tatum were embracing in a hug. Lillard used an emoji of crossed fingers as the caption, and the post was later reposted on the platform by Tatum.
It'll be a lengthy road to recovery, but the two stars can lean on one another as they begin their respective rehabilitation journeys.
Both players are expected to miss the entire 2025–26 season as a result of their Achilles injuries. Assuming that timeline remains true, when Lillard returns for the 2026–27 season, he'll be 36 years old. Tatum will turn 29 during that season.