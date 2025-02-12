Report: Damian Lillard Still Plans to Play All-Star Game Despite Missing Bucks-Wolves
Lillard is reportedly dealing with hamstring soreness.
In this story:
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is expected to miss Wednesday night's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves with hamstring soreness, ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported. However, Lillard still plans to compete in the NBA All-Star three-point competition and All-Star Game this weekend.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More of the Latest Around the NBA
Published