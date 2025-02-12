SI

Report: Damian Lillard Still Plans to Play All-Star Game Despite Missing Bucks-Wolves

Lillard is reportedly dealing with hamstring soreness.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard warms up before a game.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is expected to miss Wednesday night's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves with hamstring soreness, ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported. However, Lillard still plans to compete in the NBA All-Star three-point competition and All-Star Game this weekend.

