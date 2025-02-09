Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miss 'Weeks' With Calf Strain
The Milwaukee Bucks will be operating without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for a few weeks.
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Sunday that Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for two to three weeks with a calf strain, an injury that he sustained before the Bucks' 112–102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
Antetokounmpo sat out Milwaukee's last three games. He will also be sidelined for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16 in San Francisco, meaning commissioner Adam Silver will announce a replacement in the coming days.
Antetokounmpo was named the captain of the Eastern Conference after collecting the most fan votes of any player this season.
Antetokounmpo was set to play for Charles Barkley's team in the newly formatted All-Star Game elimination tournament.
The Bucks have struggled in recent weeks, falling in six of their last eight games to drop to 27–23, good for fifth place in the East.
Milwaukee also sent Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for a package centered around Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Kuzma made his Bucks debut Thursday night, scoring 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting in 24 minutes. He'll need to carry more of the load moving forward as Milwaukee fights for playoff positioning without its brightest star.