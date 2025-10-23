Damon Jones’s Alleged Role in Illegal Gambling Scheme Included a LeBron James Game
Longtime NBA player and former Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones was arrested on Thursday morning for his alleged role in illegal sports betting. According to a story inThe Athletic, a Feb. 9, 2023 game included in the investigation was one between the Lakers and Bucks—and one in which star LeBron James did not play.
The Athletic notes that according to the FBI's indictment, Jones—who has long been a friend of James—"sold or tried to profit from non-public information so that others could bet on it." He reportedly texted an unnamed co-conspirator that a player was out for the game and that they should bet on the Bucks. James did not play in the game due to ankle soreness.
Jones and James played together with the Cavaliers from 2005 to '08. Additionally, Jones was an assistant in Cleveland from 2016 to '18 during James' second stint with the franchise, and has also been a personal coach of his.
"Jones wasn’t an official member of the Lakers’ coaching staff during the 2022-23 season," The Athletic notes. "But he did work with James during his pregame workouts hours before tip-off. He also had access to the team’s locker room, planes and hotels."
