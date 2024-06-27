Dan Hurley Shares Special Moment With Stephon Castle After He's Drafted by Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs, with the fourth pick in the 2024 NBA draft, selected guard Stephon Castle out of UConn, who was a member of the national championship-winning team just months ago.
As Castle stood up to walk up to the podium and shake the hand of league commissioner Adam Silver, cameras panned to Dan Hurley, his head coach who has now won back-to-back titles with the Huskies. Hurley was standing and applauding his player for moving up to the professional ranks.
Hurley, in an interview with ESPN alongside Castle after the pick, called him the "perfect" player for the Spurs to draft. He adds to a young core that features the defending Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama.
In his lone freshman season, Castle averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He was named the Big East Rookie of the Year and named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team. Importantly, he increased his production in the tournament, averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in March Madness.
A few minutes later, Castle's collegiate teammate Donovan Clingan was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 7 pick.