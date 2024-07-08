SI

Veteran Center Daniel Theis, Pelicans Agree to One-Year Deal, per Report

Apr 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Daniel Theis (10) shoots a free throw against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The New Orleans Pelicans are set to sign veteran center Daniel Theis to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 32-year-old center played in 60 games last season, one for the Pacers and 59 for the Clippers, while averaging 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds on 53.2% shooting from the floor and 36.6% from three on 70 attempts.

Theis has played seven seasons in the NBA, most notably for five seasons with the Boston Celtics. The veteran will provide a reliable big man piece off the bench for a Pelicans squad that will be squarely in the playoff conversation in the Western Conference next season.

Over his seven NBA seasons, Theis has averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds on 54.1% shooting from the floor.

