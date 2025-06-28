SI

Davion Mitchell Agrees to New Two-Year Deal to Remain With Heat

He was traded to Miami at last season's deadline as part of the Jimmy Butler deal.

Blake Silverman

Heat guard Mitchell reacts after scoring.
Heat guard Mitchell reacts after scoring. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Davion Mitchell has agreed to a new two-year, $24 million contract to remain with the Miami Heat according to a report Saturday from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

He began his career with the Sacramento Kings as the ninth pick in the 2021 NBA draft before he was traded to the Toronto Raptors in a deal surrounding last year's draft. He was traded once again and ended up in Miami at last season's deadline in the massive five-team deal which sent disgruntled Heat star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.

Now, Mitchell inks a fully guaranteed deal to stay with the Heat before he entered restricted free agency.

In 30 appearances with the Heat last season, the fourth-year guard averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.7% on three-pointers. He started 15 games for Miami, including three in the postseason, becoming an integral part to the Heat rotation once the franchise entered the post-Butler era.

Mitchell gets some certainty and the Heat get a key guard back for two more seasons on a fairly affordable deal.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

