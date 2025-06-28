Davion Mitchell Agrees to New Two-Year Deal to Remain With Heat
Davion Mitchell has agreed to a new two-year, $24 million contract to remain with the Miami Heat according to a report Saturday from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
He began his career with the Sacramento Kings as the ninth pick in the 2021 NBA draft before he was traded to the Toronto Raptors in a deal surrounding last year's draft. He was traded once again and ended up in Miami at last season's deadline in the massive five-team deal which sent disgruntled Heat star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Now, Mitchell inks a fully guaranteed deal to stay with the Heat before he entered restricted free agency.
In 30 appearances with the Heat last season, the fourth-year guard averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.7% on three-pointers. He started 15 games for Miami, including three in the postseason, becoming an integral part to the Heat rotation once the franchise entered the post-Butler era.
Mitchell gets some certainty and the Heat get a key guard back for two more seasons on a fairly affordable deal.