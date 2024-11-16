De'Aaron Fox Had Candid Reaction to Seeing Kings' Terrifying New Mascot for First Time
The Sacramento Kings on Thursday unveiled their new blue-and-red City Edition jerseys, as well as the team's new mascot, Roy Al, whose frightening-looking face made the rounds on social media shortly after the team's announcement.
Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox, speaking to reporters following a shootaround before the team's first NBA Cup group-play game on Friday, was shown a picture of Roy Al for the first time, and his reaction did not disappoint.
When shown the picture, Fox said, "What the f--k is that?" The reporters in the room burst into laughter. "He looks like he'd work at a fast-food restaurant," Fox added.
Judging by the laughter in the room, Fox wasn't the only one a bit puzzled by the Kings mascot. But there's a reasoning behind the look of Roy Al and the blue-and-red jerseys, which are a tribute to the Kings' 15-year run as the Cincinnati Royals.