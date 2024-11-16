SI

De'Aaron Fox Had Candid Reaction to Seeing Kings' Terrifying New Mascot for First Time

Fox was surprised, to say the least, by the new mascot's look.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox speaks to reporters after a shootaround at Golden 1 Center before an NBA Cup group-play game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 15, 2024.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox speaks to reporters after a shootaround at Golden 1 Center before an NBA Cup group-play game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 15, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @SeanCunningham
The Sacramento Kings on Thursday unveiled their new blue-and-red City Edition jerseys, as well as the team's new mascot, Roy Al, whose frightening-looking face made the rounds on social media shortly after the team's announcement.

Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox, speaking to reporters following a shootaround before the team's first NBA Cup group-play game on Friday, was shown a picture of Roy Al for the first time, and his reaction did not disappoint.

When shown the picture, Fox said, "What the f--k is that?" The reporters in the room burst into laughter. "He looks like he'd work at a fast-food restaurant," Fox added.

Judging by the laughter in the room, Fox wasn't the only one a bit puzzled by the Kings mascot. But there's a reasoning behind the look of Roy Al and the blue-and-red jerseys, which are a tribute to the Kings' 15-year run as the Cincinnati Royals.

