De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine Contracts: How Long Will They Play for New Teams?
The Sacramento Kings took part in the latest blockbuster NBA three-team trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and brought Zach Lavine to Sacramento from the Chicago Bulls.
In full, the Kings received LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and three second-round picks. The Bulls got Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and a 2025 second-round pick, and the Spurs landed Fox and Jordan McLaughlin.
As seven players swapped teams in this trade, here is a look at how long each of those players are under contract for with their new team:
How Long Will De'Aaron Fox Play for Spurs?
Fox will be under contract with the Spurs through the 2025-26 season. The 27-year-old is in the fourth year of the five-year, $163 million he signed with the Kings in 2020. He is set to play out the final year and a half of that extension in San Antonio and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026.
How Long Will Zach LaVine Play for Kings?
LaVine is in the third year of a five-year, $215 million contract he signed with the Bulls. LaVine has at least one and a half years on his current deal remaining, and is under contract through the 2025-26 season. LaVine has a player option for the 2026-27 season, but can elect free agency in 2026 if he chooses.
Contract Length of Every Other Player in De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine Deal
- Sidy Cissoko to Kings: restricted free agent in 2027
- Jordan McLaughlin to Spurs: unrestricted free agent in 2025
- Kevin Huerter to Bulls: unrestricted free agent in 2027
- Zach Collins to Bulls: unrestricted free agent in 2026
- Tre Jones to Bulls: unrestricted free agent in 2025