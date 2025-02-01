Dejounte Murray Suffers Torn Achilles Tendon in Another Blow to Pelicans
Dejounte Murray is the latest member of the New Orleans Peiicans to suffer a serious injury.
On Friday night against the Boston Celtics, Murray went down in a heap after suffering an ugly non-contact injury to his right leg. He was helped from the court and immediately fans feared the worst. They were correct.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania is reporting Murray suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season.
That is a huge blow to the Pelicans who are a disappointing 12–37 after losing to the Celtics on Friday.
Already this season, forward Brandon Ingram missed 21 games and counting after suffering a sprained ankle, while Zion Williamson missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury. Those are the Pelicans' leading scorers, while Murray, a former All-Star, is a key part of the rotation.
The Pelicans gave up a lot to land Murray from the Atlanta Hawks this offseason, sending Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller and two first-round picks in exchange for the 28-year-old guard.
So far this season, Murray is averaging 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists and a career-high 2.1 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.