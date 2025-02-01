SI

Dejounte Murray Suffers Torn Achilles Tendon in Another Blow to Pelicans

Ryan Phillips

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray helped from the floor after suffering an injury against the Boston Celtics.
Dejounte Murray is the latest member of the New Orleans Peiicans to suffer a serious injury.

On Friday night against the Boston Celtics, Murray went down in a heap after suffering an ugly non-contact injury to his right leg. He was helped from the court and immediately fans feared the worst. They were correct.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania is reporting Murray suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season.

That is a huge blow to the Pelicans who are a disappointing 12–37 after losing to the Celtics on Friday.

Already this season, forward Brandon Ingram missed 21 games and counting after suffering a sprained ankle, while Zion Williamson missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury. Those are the Pelicans' leading scorers, while Murray, a former All-Star, is a key part of the rotation.

The Pelicans gave up a lot to land Murray from the Atlanta Hawks this offseason, sending Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller and two first-round picks in exchange for the 28-year-old guard.

So far this season, Murray is averaging 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists and a career-high 2.1 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.

