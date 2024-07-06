DeMar DeRozan Meeting With Kings, per Report
DeMar DeRozan has been patient with his free agency, but it finally sounds like he's close to finding a new home.
According to Shams Charania, DeRozan is traveling to Sacramento this weekend to meet with the Kings. He reports the Kings' pursuit is "serious."
Michael Scotto reported for HoopsHype that the Kings have shown some interest in Brandon Ingram as a trade piece, but that there was, "growing interest," that their sights would shift to DeRozan via a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls.
A previous report indicated the San Antonio Spurs could be another player for DeRozan.
While DeRozan's shot profile is not quite the modern "layup or three" that some teams like to see, focusing more on using ball handling and strength to find whatever shots he can create (particularly in the mid-range), a massive upside to DeRozan's game is his availability. He has played 70-plus games for three straight seasons, and only appeared in fewer than 70 games in four of his 15 NBA seasons.
DeRozan is a six-time All-Star with career averages of 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.