Multiple Teams Have Discussed DeMar DeRozan Sign and Trade With Bulls, per Report
DeMar DeRozan remains the biggest piece of the NBA free agency puzzle yet to be signed. While there are several potential suitors available for him in theory, his salary ask has made for a waiting game for the six-time All-Star.
Whether or not DeRozan's patience pays off or if he'll have to settle for less remains to be seen. Teams are looking to use their mid-level exception on DeRozan, which would net him $13 million.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, following the story because the Heat are thought to be a potential suitor for DeRozan, reported on social media that the Sacramento Kings have, "talked to the Bulls about DeRozan sign and trade," according to one of Jackson's sources. He also said the Spurs are in the mix.
Jackson said that the Heat are, not in a, "position to give him what he's seeking at this time."
Meanwhile, Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports said on the most recent episode of the No Cap Room podcast that there has been, "some talk," around the NBA of a double sign and trade that would feature Caleb Martin going back to the Bulls in the deal, but stipulated that he doesn't know how seriously it's actually being discussed between the Bulls and Heat.
Last season, DeRozan ranked 17th in points per game, but his availability launched him up to 11th on the total points leaderboard.