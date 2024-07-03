DeMar DeRozan Salary Demands Holding Signing Back, per Report
Former Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan remains one of the prized free agents available on the open market, and we now may know why it's taking so long for him to come off the board.
The soon-to-be 35-year-old DeRozan, who just played out the final season of a three-year, $81.9 million deal in Chicago, is looking to make more than the full mid-level exception that interested teams have been willing to offer him to date, according to a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.
"For the teams that might be calling or gauging interest in DeMar taking a full mid-level exception, which is around $13 million, I am told that is not even being considered right now," Haynes said.
DeRozan is looking to make more than $13 million in a multi-year contract on the open market, which makes sense given what other aging stars have been fetching in free agency.
James Harden, who will be 35 at the start of next season, just received a two-year, $70 million deal from the Los Angeles Clippers paying him $35 million annually. Paul George, who just turned 34, with all his injuries, just received a four-year, $212 million contract from Philadelphia.
DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 48.0% shooting last season, and played in 79 games. He's remarkably durable, and certainly has a right to fetch more than $13 million on the open market.
Time will tell which team will move on DeRozan first, and what he'll earn in what will likely be his final multi-year deal of his career.