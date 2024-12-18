Dennis Schroder’s Six-Year-Old Son Roasted Nets After Trade to Warriors
Dennis Schroeder went from the Brooklyn Nets to the Golden State Warriors thanks to the two teams executing a trade earlier this week, meaning that his opportunity to play meaningful basketball just increased as the Dubs are much better suited to make a playoff run. One doesn't need to look at the standings or be an NBA expert to understand that. They could just ask Schroeder's son, who sounds like a straight shooter.
At an introductory appearance with Golden State on Tuesday, Schroeder shared the reaction internally at his household after the movie.
"My wife told him that we got traded, and he asked, 'Where we going?' And we said Golden State, and he was like, 'Oh, we're lucky now, at least it's a good team,'" Schroder said. "That was the first thing, and I had to laugh and I was in a bad mood."
This is the kind of glass-half-full, can-do attitude that the Warriors would love to see Schroeder bring to the floor. Golden State has been good for so long that players could be forgiven if they forgot they are good—or began to take it for granted.