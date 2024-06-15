Dereck Lively II Gave Emotional Quote About Late Mother After Blowout Win Over Celtics
Dallas Mavericks rookie center Dereck Lively II had his most impactful game of the NBA Finals in Game 4 on Friday night, recording a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, which included one knockdown three pointer in Dallas' 122–84 victory over the Boston Celtics.
Lively was asked about the three pointer in particular after the game, and he immediately pointed to the sky and thought about one person: his late mother, Kathy Drysdale, who died in April after a battle with cancer.
"It's for her," Lively said. "She helped me make it. She helped me make a lot more. She helped me at the free throw line. She helped me make reads. I'm just happy to have Luka pass me the ball in position. I'm happy to knock it down. Just gotta be able to make the next one."
If the Mavericks plan to get back into this series, which they still trail 3-1, contributions from their role players like Lively will be pivotal.
Game 5 is back in Boston on Monday night.