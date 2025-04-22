Detroit Pistons Pass on Disappointing Record With First Playoff Win in 14 Years
The Detroit Pistons no longer have the longest playoff losing streak in the NBA after winning Game 2 100-94 over the New York Knicks on Monday night.
Before Monday night, the Pistons hadn't won a postseason game since the 2008 season. It took them 15 playoff games to finally get back in the winning category, which is the most in NBA history. It was the longest active playoff losing streak in the four major American sports as well.
So, which NBA team now holds the longest active playoff losing streak?
The Brooklyn Nets now hold that unfortunate title in the league. The Nets last won a playoff game in 2021 and have lost their last 10 postseason games, which is the new longest active losing streak.
The Nets were swept in the first round series during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. They lost the last two games in the Eastern Conference semifinals series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, which started their losing streak.
Two other NBA teams currently have long playoff losing streaks—the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns have both lost their last six postseason contests. Both teams didn't make the playoffs this season, so their streaks won't change.
We'll see how long it takes the Nets to pass this unfortunate record onto another NBA team. It won't be this postseason as the Nets didn't make the playoff cut.