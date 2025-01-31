Devin Booker Argues for NBA All-Star Game Rosters to Increase After Getting Snubbed
Devin Booker wanted to play in the 2025 NBA All-Star game, but failed to make the roster out of a Western Conference that is loaded with stars.
When asked about not making the team, Booker said it's tough to do nowadays because there are so many talented players in the league. After a reporter asked if All-Star rosters should have 15 players like regular NBA squads, instead of the 12 currently used, the Phoenix Suns guard agreed they should.
"I think so. I think there's enough talented guys out here, like I said, that are deserving," Booker said. "I mean you look at Kyrie (Irving), Norman Powell those guys are having unbelievable, efficient years and winning games. In the East I'm sure there's guys too like Trae (Young) and LaMelo (Ball) that are just putting up unheard of numbers. So, the more talent in there the better I think."
Booker is having a good season, even by his lofty standards. The 28-year-old is averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 37.0 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season. Still, that wasn't enough to earn the four-time All-Star a spot in this year's game.
The Suns enter Friday's action with a 24-22 record and sit ninth in the Western Conference. There's no doubt that played a role in Booker's snub.
The guards on the team ahead of Booker are Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden and Anthony Edwards. The West has a loaded group in the backcourt, and the Suns star was edged out.