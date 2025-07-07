Devin Booker Posts Sincere Tribute Message for Kevin Durant After Suns-Rockets Trade
Kevin Durant's tenure in Phoenix ended Sunday when the deal to send him to the Houston Rockets officially went through.
The NBA world has had two weeks to digest the deal and even longer to grasp that Durant's future would likely be without the Suns. The league's new year began Sunday, which meant agreed upon deals can become official and farewells begin to flow. Durant posted a heartfelt message reminiscing on his time with the Suns and now his former co-star Devin Booker publicly acknowledged the departure of his friend and former teammate.
On his Instagram account, Booker reposted the Suns' thank you message for Durant. Then, he posted a TikTok highlight video of him and Durant set to Drake's song "Stories About My Brother," which repeats the lyric, "Let me tell you about my brother, though."
You can watch the video that Booker posted on his Instagram story below:
In exchange for Durant, the Suns received a package centered around former Rockets Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, plus the No. 10 pick in this year's draft, which Phoenix used on Duke big man Khaman Maluach.
While the Durant era in the desert didn't result in any championship runs due to a top-heavy roster, the two superstars seem like they'll remember their time playing on the same court fondly.